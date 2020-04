Instagram

Rihanna is the best lingerie salesperson in the history of the business, and her sales pitch is simple...just posted yourself wearing it every once and a while and send the internet into meltdown mode!!

The singer did exactly that over the weekend after she posted the hottest pictures ever on her Instagram stories of herself in sexy lingerie.

Imagine this, RiRi shared a boomerang video where she appears to be lifting up her dress to show off the hot lingerie underneath.

Ya, it's that good.