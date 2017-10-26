Lionel Richie is taking his dawg, Randy Jackson‘s lead and coming up with a great catchphrase for his run as a judge on “American Idol,” and he’s plastering it on every piece of merchandise imaginable.

Richie has apparently adopted, “Here Comes Da Judge” as his slogan for the next installment of the TV singing competition, which has already started filming the initial auditions.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Richie filed October 13 to trademark “HERE COMES DA JUDGE” and “HERE COMES DA JUDGE — LIONEL RICHIE.”

Curious about the merchandise Lionel is planning on hawking with his hot new slogan?

belt buckles

campaign buttons

sewing boxes

hair ties

t-shirts

rugby shirts

cardigans

bandanas

shot glasses

cork screws

scented candles

underwear

g-strings

lunch boxes

salt and pepper shakers

piggy banks

wine goblets

tote bags

checkbook holders

pen and pencil cups

face plates for cell phones

refrigerator magnets

night lights

It’s unclear if fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry, have locked down their phrases already … we’d put our money on something with “Roar” or “Fireworks.”