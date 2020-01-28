Rihanna Writes Touching Kobe Bryant Instagram Post, Sends His Wife Vanessa Love

Getty

Rihanna is sending her love to Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa Bryant following the NBA legend's death, saying it “doesn’t feel real.”

Rihanna posted a throwback photo of Kobe holding his daughter Gianna, who is holding onto her dad’s face. The singer wrote, “still doesn’t feel real...still can’t find the right words. We miss you man! 🙏🏿💔 May God have mercy on the Bryant family and the families of all the souls we lost!”

The heartfelt tribute comes after a tragic helicopter crash that killed Kobe, his daughter Gianna and seven others. The group was headed from Orange County to Kobe’s youth basketball academy in Los Angeles.