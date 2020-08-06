SEND US A TIP!CLICK OR 844.412.5278

Rihanna Drops In On 'RHOP' Star Karen Huger’s Instagram Live

By Ryan Naumann

Rihanna showed “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Karen Huger some love on social media.

Karen was chatting with comedian Luenell on Instagram Live. The two chatted for close to an hour about a variety of topics.

At one point during the chat, Rihanna entered the room and started talking to the two. Rihanna wrote, “Proud of you Karen” One fan said, “Rihanna commenting on Karen Huger’s IG Live is the best thing that’s happened in 2020.”

Rihanna continued writing, “Oh shooooot!! Kareeeennn” and “What’s up FAVES?!” The pop star joining the room lead fans to lose their damn minds.

During a recent interview, Karen showed Rihanna major love for Fenty Beauty. When asked what the last thing she bought off Amazon, Karen answered, “Rihanna’s Fenty lip gloss, honey! I don’t go anywhere without it. It’s halfway used, and I’m obsessed with it. Rihanna knocked it out of the ballpark — absolutely.”

As The Blast previously reported, Karen is in the middle of a tiff with her new costar Wendy Osefo. The two got into it on social media following the premiere of “Real Housewives of Potomac”

Karen started by writing on social media, “What do you mean. I act like I’ve never met you. I just said hello to you at Candice’s party last night.. I met you briefly on the carpet and heard your voice a few times during phone conversations when we briefly served on the same board. So far #notimpressed #RHOPWatchParty”

Wendy fired back, “I wouldn’t be impressed with a young, educated BLACK woman, raising her young BLACK boys in today’s America if I were you as well.I should stop speaking out against injustices against BLACK people and start selling perfume. It makes sense your name is “Karen”🙄🤷🏽‍♀‍ #RHOPWatchParty.”

Robyn Dixon wrote to Wendy, “Well, welcome to the party @WendyOsefo.”

