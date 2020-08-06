Rihanna Drops In On 'RHOP' Star Karen Huger’s Instagram Live

Getty

Rihanna showed “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Karen Huger some love on social media.

Karen was chatting with comedian Luenell on Instagram Live. The two chatted for close to an hour about a variety of topics.

At one point during the chat, Rihanna entered the room and started talking to the two. Rihanna wrote, “Proud of you Karen” One fan said, “Rihanna commenting on Karen Huger’s IG Live is the best thing that’s happened in 2020.”

Rihanna continued writing, “Oh shooooot!! Kareeeennn” and “What’s up FAVES?!” The pop star joining the room lead fans to lose their damn minds.