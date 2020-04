Instagram

Rihanna knows just how to sell her new makeup line products online, feature a bunch of smoking hot photos of yourself wearing it!! The singer did just that, and in the process melted down Instagram!

RiRi posted several photos on Instagram of herself sporting a smoking hot slip dress, just low enough so you can see her handgun tattoo.

That's right, Rihanna has a nine-millimeter semi-automatic weapon tattooed on her side and it is the sexiest thing you have ever seen!

