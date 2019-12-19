SEND US A TIP!CLICK OR 844.412.5278
Rihanna

Rihanna Ready To Hash Out Issues With Dad In Nasty Family Court Battle

Getty
By Ryan Naumann

Rihanna is ready to try and settle the lawsuit she brought against her father Ronald.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Rihanna has informed of the dates she is available for mediation. She is ready to meet with her dad in an attempt to resolve their issues. They could avoid a nasty trial if they reach a deal privately.

Rihanna is available for mediation on March 18 or 19. She says her father has not yet confirmed the dates.

Earlier this year, Rihanna filed the lawsuit against Ronald Fenty and his company Fenty Entertainment. She accused him of exploiting her name without permission. Rihanna took issue saying, “Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna’s father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf.”

Instagram

Rihanna accused him of booking her for shows including a $15 million tour in Latin America and two concerts at Staples Center. She had nothing to do with the bookings and had no knowledge beforehand.

In 2018, Ronald tried to trademark the phrase “Fenty” for a line of boutique hotels, but it was shot down by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office.

Rihanna’s legal team has fired off several cease and desist letters to her father but he has not stopped.

She sued seeking an injunction and unspecified damages.

Instagram

Ronald fired back at his famous daughter’s lawsuit denying any wrongdoing. He argued he was the first to use “Fenty” and not Rihanna. He claims to have launched his entertainment company to develop a reality show and promote his “career, business activities, personal branding and name recognition in the entertainment industry and as a celebrity.” He said Fenty Beauty didn’t launch until a year after he started using the name. The case is ongoing.

The singer has had a rocky relationship with her father, claiming she witnessed him abuse her mom when she was a child.

