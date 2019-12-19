Rihanna Ready To Hash Out Issues With Dad In Nasty Family Court Battle

Getty

Rihanna is ready to try and settle the lawsuit she brought against her father Ronald.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Rihanna has informed of the dates she is available for mediation. She is ready to meet with her dad in an attempt to resolve their issues. They could avoid a nasty trial if they reach a deal privately.

Rihanna is available for mediation on March 18 or 19. She says her father has not yet confirmed the dates.

Earlier this year, Rihanna filed the lawsuit against Ronald Fenty and his company Fenty Entertainment. She accused him of exploiting her name without permission. Rihanna took issue saying, “Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna’s father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf.”