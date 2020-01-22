SEND US A TIP!CLICK OR 844.412.5278
Rihanna's Mind Is SO Dirty In First Makeup Tutorial Since Breakup

By Whitney Vasquez

Rihanna isn't letting her recent breakup get in the way of business or affect her boss babe mood. The Fenty Beauty founder was all smiles and full of dirty jokes during her first "Tuesday Tutorial" since her split with billionaire businessman Hassan Jameel. Less than one week after their breakup made headlines, the 31-year-old put on a brave face and showed she's as chill as a cucumber now that she's single. Taking to her social media, Rihanna introduced her newest Fenty Beauty product, Full Frontal mascara, and could barely make it through the tutorial because she was too entertained with all the sexual innuendos.

Stroke It Upwards?!

Rihanna couldn't keep her mind or mouth clean while putting the mascara on and regularly busted out laughing while describing the benefits of her lengthening mascara. Describing the new product as "fat, thick and long," Rihanna immediately burst into tears while someone on her team called her "childish." While putting the mascara on her lashes, she gave a play by play of how she "pumps" the product then uses "the tip of the brush" to "stroke upwards."

Go REALLY Deep!

"You can get really deep into detail," the newly single star also stated while dying of laughter. Continuing with her "Tuesday Tutorial," Rihanna encouraged fans to "go as wild as you want" then followed that up by asking her team, "Is this bad?" While RiRi's full of dirty jokes, she knows the mascara name is risqué and she's cool with it. "That's what we get for calling it full frontal! That's actually our fault!" she told her team. It took several takes but they never censored Rihanna and that's what makes the video so entertaining!

She Wants Fans To Go Wild!

Her "Tuesday Tutorial" comes the same day she was thrust into the spotlight with her first big project since the split. Debuting a completely new look, the singer channeled an edgy and wild persona while posing for i-D Magazine's 40th Anniversary Issue. Looking more wicked than ever, the newly single star commanded attention with her transformation. As The Blast reported, Rihanna and Hassan Jameel ended their relationship after three years of dating. The duo were the ultimate power couple with Rihanna's net worth estimated at around $600 million. As for Hassan Jameel, his famous family's fortune is worth an estimated $2.2 billion.

