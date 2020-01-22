Rihanna's Mind Is SO Dirty In First Makeup Tutorial Since Breakup

Rihanna isn't letting her recent breakup get in the way of business or affect her boss babe mood. The Fenty Beauty founder was all smiles and full of dirty jokes during her first "Tuesday Tutorial" since her split with billionaire businessman Hassan Jameel. Less than one week after their breakup made headlines, the 31-year-old put on a brave face and showed she's as chill as a cucumber now that she's single. Taking to her social media, Rihanna introduced her newest Fenty Beauty product, Full Frontal mascara, and could barely make it through the tutorial because she was too entertained with all the sexual innuendos.