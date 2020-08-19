Ariana Grande Really, Really Wants Rihanna To 'Drop Her Album'

Gettyimages | Jason Merritt/TERM

Ariana Grande has a new record to celebrate, but not the kind you may think. And she used the special moment to give a shoutout to one of her favorite artists - Rihanna.

Grande has been celebrating the two-year anniversary of her album, Sweetener. On Aug. 17, she shared a photo on Instagram with the message: “happy second birthday to my favorite baby sweetener.”

Sweetener was released on Aug. 17, 2018, and has guest vocals from Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj and Pharell Williams, who also produced the pop and R & B record.