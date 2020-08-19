SEND US A TIP!CLICK OR 844.412.5278
Ariana Grande gave a little nudge to Rihanna to release new music.

Ariana Grande Really, Really Wants Rihanna To 'Drop Her Album'

Gettyimages | Jason Merritt/TERM
By Emily Reily

Ariana Grande has a new record to celebrate, but not the kind you may think. And she used the special moment to give a shoutout to one of her favorite artists - Rihanna.

Grande has been celebrating the two-year anniversary of her album, Sweetener. On Aug. 17, she shared a photo on Instagram with the message: “happy second birthday to my favorite baby sweetener.”

Sweetener was released on Aug. 17, 2018, and has guest vocals from Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj and Pharell Williams, who also produced the pop and R & B record.

'Sweetener' was released two years ago this week.
Instagram / Ariana Grande

Sweetener, Grande's fourth album, landed in the number 1 spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart when it debuted, and three of its singles reached the top 20 U.S. Billboard Hot 100, beginning with the single "No Tears Left To Cry."

But Sweetener's anniversary also marked a historic record for Grande, beating out Rihanna as being the most-streamed female artist on Spotify.

Grande surpassed Rihanna as the most-streamed female artist of all time.
Instagram / Ariana Grande

On Instagram, Grande wrote:

"holy shit thank u all so much for listening and caring at all let alone this much. i can’t wait to give u new things to listen to. now can rihanna pls drop her album so she can rightfully snatch this back and fill my ears again please or ...."

xoaleenaxox wrote in reply to Grande's message: "princess of pop just outdid the QUEEN."

Grande really wants Rihanna to release some new music.
Instagram / Ariana Grande

Grande continues to express hope that Rihanna will drop her new album already. When she spoke to Zane Lowe of Apple Music in May, 2020, Grande "asked" Rihanna: “Can you just post it and then just leave and then go back to work?”

It should not surprise anyone that Grande is a fan of Rihanna. On her song "Makeup," off Thank You, Next, Grande sings: “No eyeliner on, but looking at you is the fix/Highlight of my life, just like that Fenty Beauty kit.”

Rihanna, founded the cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty.

Rihanna's been busy in the world of fashion and beauty.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Fenty_Beauty_(24990039168).jpg

Grande also noted Rihanna's fashion line, Fenty, in her conversation with Lowe.

“I’m buying the undies. I’m buying the makeup. I’m streaming ANTI. I’m streaming Unapologetic. I’m streaming Loud. Every day, I really am," she told him, referencing Rihanna's seventh and fifth album, respectively.

The two met at least once, in 2014 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. But there was also footage of Rihanna laughing during Grande's performance. Speaking to "Bump Show," an Australian radio show, she noted that it really wasn't a big deal, and said Rihanna gave her kudos.

“Afterwards she was so kind to me, she was like, ‘Lil’ mama keep doing what you’re doing because it’s working.' I thought it was funny that people tried to make such a commotion out of it when she was just being playful and supportive if anything.”

