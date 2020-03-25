SEND US A TIP!CLICK OR 844.412.5278
Drake Trolls Rihanna Over New Music On Instagram Live During Quarantine

By Ryan Naumann

Drake got flirty with his ex-Rihanna on Instagram live and even called on her to release her new album during the quarantine.

The two are both practicing social distancing and attended live stream of a battle between DJ Spade Muzik and DJ Night Owl Sound.

The Shade Room snapped screenshots of Drake’s exchange with Rihanna. During the live stream, he noticed she was in the room and wrote her, “Rihanna drop R12.” He is making light of the fact that Rihanna has kept her fans waiting for over a year to hear her new album, which fans actually call “R9.”

Rihanna wasn’t here for the questions about her music and told the room, “Give drake some water.”

Drake responded, “Fring yuhhhh gwaaaan” with several laughing emojis. He then started joking with Rihanna’s best friend Melissa Ford aka MDollas. He wrote, “M dollas yuh legs long like ya sista catalogue u good.”

Fans were here for the exchange writing, “I know Drake was smiling hard asf when Rihanna was responding to him 😂.”

‘Rih said give drake some water 💀,” wrote one follower. “She called that man thirsty lmfaooo she never liked him like that 🤦🏾‍♀‍😂😂😂😂,” commented another.

As The Blast previously reported, Drake is currently holed up in his custom-built 35,000 sq. ft. mansion in Toronto. He’s been quite active on social media during the quarantine showing off himself watching 90’s movies and playing basketball on his NBA regulation-size basketball court.

Drake hung out Kevin Durant on March 10, days before the NBA star tested positive for Coronavirus. The rapper recently revealed his Coronavirus test came back negative. He spoke about the “uncomfortable” test procedure saying they put the q-top “all the way inside your thoughts and sh-t.”

Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham, told his son, “I think I’m okay. I bought a temperature gun. I was hurting a couple of days ago in my chest and stuff. But you know I’m okay.”

