Drake Trolls Rihanna Over New Music On Instagram Live During Quarantine

Drake got flirty with his ex-Rihanna on Instagram live and even called on her to release her new album during the quarantine.

The two are both practicing social distancing and attended live stream of a battle between DJ Spade Muzik and DJ Night Owl Sound.

The Shade Room snapped screenshots of Drake’s exchange with Rihanna. During the live stream, he noticed she was in the room and wrote her, “Rihanna drop R12.” He is making light of the fact that Rihanna has kept her fans waiting for over a year to hear her new album, which fans actually call “R9.”

Rihanna wasn’t here for the questions about her music and told the room, “Give drake some water.”