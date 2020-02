Instagram

While fans have been baffled on where the "No Guidance" singer's relationship stands with Ammika Harris, it seems pretty clear from his recent Instagram activity he's very much into his son's mother. Sharing a sexy photo of Ammika Harris sprawling out across the floor while wearing next to nothing, Chris Brown simply captioned the snap by tagging her and adding a purple devil emoji. In the picture, Ammika Harris is wearing a black crop top that showed off her tight midriff with see-through pantyhose that have clearly been worn in. Striking a fierce pose, the mom of one looks confident despite telling fans recently that she wasn't happy with her post-baby body. While several of Chris Brown's followers left thirsty comments for his baby mama, others compared her to his exes, which seemingly caused the singer to turn off the comment option.