Justin Bieber's Ex-Girlfriend, Chantel Jeffries, MELTS DOWN Instagram In Rihanna's Lingerie!

By Mike Walters

Just because we are stuck indoors does not mean we cannot pose online wearing our favorite piece from Rihanna's lingerie line -- and Justin Beiber's ex-girlfriend, Chantel Jeffries, just crushed social media sporting one the singer's designs. Trust us, you want to see this!!

"Hello from the inside #savagexambassador," Chantel Jeffries posted on Instagram alongside a smoking hot photo of herself wearing an electric blue bra and g-string set.

Of course, she works for the company, and we are buying everything she is selling!

Check Out The Insanely HOT Photos!

The model and DJ posted several photos of herself in the blue number, and she is so hot it is mindblowing.

Chantel shot to stardom after she famously dated Justin Bieber before he got married to Hailey Baldwin. Clearly, she has moved onward and upward!

Fans of the beautiful model are straight taking their shots in her comment section saying things like, "You wanna get married?" and "Can I be in the inside."

Many just want to be quarantined with this stunner!

Check Out These Pics!

Chantel Jeffries Keeps Trying To Break The Internet!

"I literally can’t breath," one fan said after seeing these shockingly hot photos! "I’m gonna pass out," another person said.

We agree, take a look at these shots and tell us you aren't a little out of breath!

"That electric blue 🔥" someone said. We are guessing it's not just the color of the lingerie that makes this photo meltdown Instagram!

"Miss u hope u doin good, I know u mad about the quarantine keepin us apart but god got a plan for me and u," -- ok, we are going a bit far!

Check This Out...

Everyone Is Buying What She Is Selling!

The 27-year old model isn't new to blowing up Instagram with smoking hot photos and is taking her Savage X Fenty partnership VERY seriously.

Jeffries has shared numerous photos of herself sporting bikinis and having a good time while quarantined inside her home.

Like we said, a great way to keep working and light up you fan base at the same time....try on a ton of Rhianna's lingerie! We won't look the same in the stuff, but Chantel should keep it coming!

She is the cure for the CoronaVirus. Period.

