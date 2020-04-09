Justin Bieber's Ex-Girlfriend, Chantel Jeffries, MELTS DOWN Instagram In Rihanna's Lingerie!

Instagram

Just because we are stuck indoors does not mean we cannot pose online wearing our favorite piece from Rihanna's lingerie line -- and Justin Beiber's ex-girlfriend, Chantel Jeffries, just crushed social media sporting one the singer's designs. Trust us, you want to see this!!

"Hello from the inside #savagexambassador," Chantel Jeffries posted on Instagram alongside a smoking hot photo of herself wearing an electric blue bra and g-string set.

Of course, she works for the company, and we are buying everything she is selling!