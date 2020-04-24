SEND US A TIP!CLICK OR 844.412.5278
50 Cent Cuban Link

50 Cent's Girlfriend Cuban Link Shows Off Rock Hard Abs In Workout Video

By Ryan Naumann

50 Cent’s girlfriend Cuban Link is showing off her sizzling physique while under lockdown with the rapper.

The 26-year-old model/law student (real name: Jamira Haines) is also sharing her struggles to stay sane stuck inside.

Cuban has been holed up with her boyfriend in New York for the past couple of weeks. The quarantine is getting to Cuban, who expressed her frustrations on social media

She said, “I don’t know how much longer I can do this. I took 10 naps today. 10. I’m well rested.” Cuban decided to hit the home gym once again with all her free time.

The fitness enthusiast showed off the results of her countless hours working out. She looks incredibly fit with rock hard abs.

Her body makes sense given she is the owner of a fitness website and personal training company, Cuban Fit. 50’s girlfriend is quite the package with her not only being a Wilhelmina model but a successful entrepreneur.

Cuban sells fitness products to her nearly 1 million social media followers and is set to launch her own skin care line next year. On top of all that she is finishing up law school with aspirations of being a corporate lawyer.

Getty

50 Cent seems to be getting serious with Cuban and even visited her family on Easter. Cuban is one of the few people who hold her own against 50 when it comes to trolling. The two stay making fun of the other on Instagram.

As The Blast first reported, 50 Cent is handling business while under lockdown. His lawyers filed documents in his ongoing court battle with “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star Teairra Mari. Despite being under quarantine, the rapper is still making moves to collect on nearly $40,000 the reality star owes him.

50 Cent recently filed a lien against Mari and is taking steps to seize her income to collect on his money.

