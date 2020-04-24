50 Cent's Girlfriend Cuban Link Shows Off Rock Hard Abs In Workout Video

Instagram

50 Cent’s girlfriend Cuban Link is showing off her sizzling physique while under lockdown with the rapper.

The 26-year-old model/law student (real name: Jamira Haines) is also sharing her struggles to stay sane stuck inside.

Cuban has been holed up with her boyfriend in New York for the past couple of weeks. The quarantine is getting to Cuban, who expressed her frustrations on social media

She said, “I don’t know how much longer I can do this. I took 10 naps today. 10. I’m well rested.” Cuban decided to hit the home gym once again with all her free time.