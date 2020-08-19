Republican Physician Ronny Jackson Slams Rihanna Using Her Own Hit Songs

Bad Girl RiRi had a Republican physician and avid Trump supporter in his feelings this week. The singer posted a photo of herself showing off some graffiti that read “f**k Trump” and captioned it “art #81” counting down the days till the next election. The Fenty Beauty creator has been trying to do her part to get her generation to vote. Unfortunately, her post has attracted the attention of a physician Ronny Jackson, who also identifies as a Republican and he is not happy with the singer seemingly bashing the President of the United States.