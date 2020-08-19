Republican Physician Ronny Jackson Slams Rihanna Using Her Own Hit Songs

@badgalriri IG

He again tagged Rihanna but had his own piece of art to show off. “Hey @rihanna, we fixed your “art” for you. Next time you’re in Texas, don’t forget, THIS IS TRUMP COUNTRY! #KAG #MAGA #TRUMP2020.” He accompanied the outrageous caption with a picture of similar looking graffiti that said, “Trump 2020 #Rihanna”. The petty tweet only got two thousand likes and Rihanna stans got the opportunity to troll Jackson. “First of all, 1st amendment she can say what tf she wants to, second of all you call this woman a failure when she makes triple maybe quadruple what you makes. Gave out free testing to places you and your party doesn’t care about.”