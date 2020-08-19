SEND US A TIP!CLICK OR 844.412.5278
Rihanna making a kissy face

Republican Physician Ronny Jackson Slams Rihanna Using Her Own Hit Songs

@badgalriri IG
By Ona L

Bad Girl RiRi had a Republican physician and avid Trump supporter in his feelings this week. The singer posted a photo of herself showing off some graffiti that read “f**k Trump” and captioned it “art #81” counting down the days till the next election. The Fenty Beauty creator has been trying to do her part to get her generation to vote. Unfortunately, her post has attracted the attention of a physician Ronny Jackson, who also identifies as a Republican and he is not happy with the singer seemingly bashing the President of the United States.

Ronny Talks A Big Game

Ronny posing with Donald Trump
@ronnyjackson4TX

Jackson laid into the Caribbean singer on Twitter, painting “F**k Trump” at Cadillac Ranch isn’t “art,” @rihanna, it’s total disrespect to our country,” he wrote. The physician didn’t stop there he used his smarts to lace together what most would call a clever caption. “Here’s a “Wild Thought”: if you want to save your career by badmouthing @realDonaldTrump, maybe “work work work” on a new strategy. Not going to fly here. Texas is TRUMP country!” Jackson was so annoyed with Rihanna that later that day, he had more to say.

Rihanna Doesn't Care

Rihanna taking a sexy selfie in a black mesh tank top
@badgalriri IG

He again tagged Rihanna but had his own piece of art to show off. “Hey @rihanna, we fixed your “art” for you. Next time you’re in Texas, don’t forget, THIS IS TRUMP COUNTRY! #KAG #MAGA #TRUMP2020.” He accompanied the outrageous caption with a picture of similar looking graffiti that said, “Trump 2020 #Rihanna”. The petty tweet only got two thousand likes and Rihanna stans got the opportunity to troll Jackson. “First of all, 1st amendment she can say what tf she wants to, second of all you call this woman a failure when she makes triple maybe quadruple what you makes. Gave out free testing to places you and your party doesn’t care about.”

Fans Ripped Into Ronny

Rihanna taking a selfie in a bra from her Savage x Rihanna collection
@badgalriri IG

Another follower reminded the physician that Texas isn’t a country. “How are you a politician and refer to Texas as a country? Blows my mind about these people we put in office Thinking face.” The trolling started to get vicious when one follower reminded everyone that Jackson has a shady past. “I thought a White House doctor who got drunk and crashed a government vehicle said something...talk about FAILURE,” they wrote accompanied with a photo and link to an article detailing the accident.

The Countdown Continues

Giphy

The singer was clearly not phased by Jackson’s comments, in fact, she kept her countdown going. A few days later RiRi posted a viral video of President Trump and his wife that showed her brushing away his hand while exciting a flight. She captioned the photo “Melania likes art #78days”. The singer has been extremely vocal about not only her distaste for Trump but her desire to have a better President. In return, her fans showed her support by cheering on her shady post and encouraging her to keep the countdown going.

