Gettyimages | Bravo

Karen Huger received a surprise visit from singer Rihanna last week as she hosted an Instagram Live session for her fans and followers.

Days later, the "Real Housewives of Potomac" cast member is speaking out about the exciting encounter.

“I am so honored,” Karen said during an interview with Hollywood Life on August 10.

As Bravo fans may have seen earlier this month, Karen was chatting with her fans and followers about the latest drama of the show's fifth season when Rihanna popped in.