Stars
Sutton Stracke
Sutton Stracke is seen in her 'RHOBH' cast photo.

'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke Defends Comments About Rihanna's Fenty Line

Gettyimages | Bravo
By Lindsay Cronin

Sutton Stracke made her debut on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this month and wasted no time causing a stir. In fact, Stracke was faced with backlash after the very first episode of season 10 after she threw some shade at Rihanna's fashion line, Fenty.

On the show, as fans will recall, Stracke was seen asking Dorit Kemsley about a blazer she was wearing. However, while she first believed Kemsley was wearing Fendi, it was later clarified, by Kemsley, that her blazer was actually made by Rihanna and Stracke was not at all impressed.

Sutton Stracke Said She Wasn't Impressed By Celebrity Fashion Collaborations

Sutton Stracke attends the opening of her store.
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman

“If a celebrity has done a collaboration, I could care less,” Stracke said in a cast confessional during the April 15 premiere. “I mean, if God came down and helped collaborate with Tom Ford on this dress, that does not interest me.”

Weeks later, Stracke told PEOPLE magazine that fans didn't see everything that went down during her conversation with Kemsley.

“What was missed was the first thing out of my mouth to Dorit, which was, ‘I love your dress,’ ” Stracke said. “I really loved how she looked; she looked beautiful that night.”

Sutton Stracke Would Love For Tom Ford To Collaborate With God

Sutton Stracke is seen on 'RHOBH.'
Gettyimages | Bravo

Stracke also set the record straight about her comments about God and Tom Ford.

“Honestly, God and Tom Ford coming together would be a serious dream come true, because I love them both equally,” Stracke explained. “I wasn’t referring to Dorit’s dress. If I like something, I’m going to like it because I like it. Not because God and Tom Ford came together to make it. It had nothing to do with Rihanna and [parent company] LVMH. I love Rihanna. I’ve got three teenage kids here in the house, so that’s not what it was referring to at all.”

Sutton Stracke Says Editing Can Change Things

Sutton Stracke is seen with the 'RHOBH' cast on Broadway.
Gettyimages | Bruce Glikas

According to Stracke, she understands that when it comes to filming a reality show, things can often be twisted or taken out of context.

“You can’t be the editor in this,” Stracke said. “We can try to explain ourselves later, and it’s kind of crazy how editing can change, but I can’t control that.”

“It’s so funny because I’m like, ‘Gosh, am I that big of a jerk? I had no idea.’ I hate that I’m coming across as a jerk. Maybe I might be one,” Stracke added.

Sutton Stracke Feels She Wears Enough Makeup

Sutton Stracke attends the opening of her store.
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman

Also during her interview with People, Stracke responded to a moment in which her makeup was discussed on the show, noting that she felt she was wearing enough.

“So there’s that moment and then, ‘Oh, I need a lot more makeup. What happened? I thought I had a lot of makeup on.’ It’s crazy,” she noted.

To see more of Stracke and her co-stars, don't miss new episodes of the 10th season of Vanderpump Rules on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

