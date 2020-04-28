'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke Defends Comments About Rihanna's Fenty Line

Gettyimages | Bravo

Sutton Stracke made her debut on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this month and wasted no time causing a stir. In fact, Stracke was faced with backlash after the very first episode of season 10 after she threw some shade at Rihanna's fashion line, Fenty.

On the show, as fans will recall, Stracke was seen asking Dorit Kemsley about a blazer she was wearing. However, while she first believed Kemsley was wearing Fendi, it was later clarified, by Kemsley, that her blazer was actually made by Rihanna and Stracke was not at all impressed.