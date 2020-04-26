Rihanna’s Most Famous Romantic Connections

Gettyimages | Kevin Mazur

Rihanna, 32, has never been too vocal about her personal life. Her most publicized relationship was with Chris Brown who she started dating in 2007.

In 2009, Brown was charged with assault towards the ‘Needed Me’ singer.

In 2013, years after the incident, Brown and Rihanna started dating again while he was still under probation for domestic violence. Their romance ended, for the second time, that same year.

And while C Breezy is probably the ex most people talk about, Rihanna has dated some very famous men. Keep scrolling to see who we’re talking about!