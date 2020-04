Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris

She’s kept a relatively low profile in recent months, but trust and believe that Rihanna knows how to keep herself busy.

The Bajan beauty is gracing the cover of British Vogue’s May 2020 issue, where she discussed some hard-hitting topics in what could possibly be one of her most revealing interviews yet.

It should also be mentioned that Rihanna is the first person to ever wear a durag on the fashion publication, whose cover was shot by world-renowned photographer Steven Klein.