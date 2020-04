Gettyimages | Paras Griffin

The celebrities are putting their money where their mouths are. So not only are they advising, requesting even, for people to stay at home, many have also taken to donating bigtime money to various causes, all related to the current Coronavirus pandemic. The funds and the care shown are more than welcome, for this is the time the entire world needs to come together in solidarity and fight the disease together. As Madonna said, this disease does not discriminate, its a great equalizer.