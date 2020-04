Gettyimages | Rick Diamond

Chris Brown has recently come out saying that he thinks Rihanna's desire to have "3-4" children in the next 10 years is fantastic! Having several kids himself, he values his kids big time.

Though he broke up with Rihanna in 2012 (my how time flies) Chris has come out expressing that he respects her greatly.

Fans have consistently followed and support Chris for his music career and celebrity exploits. He had some interesting comments about Rihanna being a mother.