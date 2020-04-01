SEND US A TIP!CLICK OR 844.412.5278
Rihanna Barbados Rihanna Fenty

Rihanna Has Been Given A Special Honor In Her Home Country Of Barbados

Gettyimages | Robin L Marshall
By Jimmy Ha

Rihanna has been doing great in her professional career and is one of the world's most sought after stars. But, aside from her music and business career, she has also been given an official role as a government official from her home country of Barbados.

Being that the singer/actress/businesswoman/philanthropist is the country’s most famous citizen, Rihanna was given the official title of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

Her role specifically is to promote “education, tourism, and investment for the island." Rihanna, who has a lot to already celebrate in life, was extremely honored to be given the role to represent her country.

Gettyimages | Scott Gries

Rihanna went on to say that she was extremely honored that she was considered for the role and mentioned how every citizen of Barbados has a role to play:

“I couldn’t be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country. Every Bar badian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I’m ready and excited to take on the responsibility. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mottley and her team to reimagine Barbados."

Gettyimages | NAPA74

Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, spoke about the Fenty CEO by saying, “Rihanna has a deep love for this country and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education," she said. "She also shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to this country and continues to treasure the island as her home.“

Mottley went on to say, “She has also demonstrated, beyond her success as a pop icon, significant creative acumen and shrewdness in business,” the prime minister said. “It is therefore fitting that we engage and empower her to play a more definitive role as we work to transform Barbados."

Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mottley spoke about how Rihanna’s success has been great for the entire country:

“Her legacy is going to be global, but I think it's also going to very much be colored by her Barbadian upbringing and the values that she received while she grew up and was nurtured in our country,“ she said. “And she is still very much a part of it. How she speaks and how she behaves is as Barbadian as you get."

Rihanna is not shy about representing her home town and has mentioned countless times that she is proud of her heritage throughout the many successful years in her career.

Gettyimages | Kevin Mazur

But, Rihanna's help doesn't just stop in Barbados. The Umbrella singer took to her Clara Lionel Foundation, to make donations to coronavirus-reliefs and announced that 'an additional $1 million in grants towards COVID-19 response efforts will be matched by Umbrella rapper and friend Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation.

The funds which will total $2 Million will support undocumented workers, the children of frontline health workers and first responders, and incarcerated, elderly and homeless populations in New York City and Los Angeles.

