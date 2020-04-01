Rihanna Has Been Given A Special Honor In Her Home Country Of Barbados

Gettyimages | Robin L Marshall

Rihanna has been doing great in her professional career and is one of the world's most sought after stars. But, aside from her music and business career, she has also been given an official role as a government official from her home country of Barbados.

Being that the singer/actress/businesswoman/philanthropist is the country’s most famous citizen, Rihanna was given the official title of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

Her role specifically is to promote “education, tourism, and investment for the island." Rihanna, who has a lot to already celebrate in life, was extremely honored to be given the role to represent her country.