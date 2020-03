Giphy

The source revealed that the couple has been together for a few weeks now. The source explained that the relationship was basically conceived from love at first sight.

"Ben and Ana have been dating for a few weeks and are enjoying each other’s company. The couple met while filming [upcoming psychological thriller] Deep Water in Louisiana and instantly had a connection," the source told Entertainment Tonight.

'Deep Water' is one of the first films that he has worked on since adapting to a new sober lifestyle.