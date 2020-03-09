SEND US A TIP!CLICK OR 844.412.5278
Stars
RHOA Kandi Burruss Todd Tucker
Burruss and Tucker at the ABFF Honors annual award show

'RHOA' Stars Kandi Burruss and Husband, Todd Tucker Family Vacation in Jamaica

Gettyimages | Randy Shropshire
By Akayla Boyd

Real Housewives of Atlanta captivates the world and draws them into the family, Georgia peach style. Long lasting couple Kandi Burruss and Husband Todd Tucker were heating up Jamaica on their vacation and flooded timelines with body goal pics. Married since 2014 with a total of 4 kids, two children together and two daughters from prior relationships, the couple is sill going strong in 2020. Aside from RHOA, Tucker owns his own production company and works on the TV One reality series Hollywood Divas.

Burruss and Tucker also have a restaurant, specializing in soul food named 'Old Lady Gang'. Word has come out that a series for the restaurant is in production with BET. Be on the lookout for Burruss' mother, Joyce Jones and her two sisters, Bertha Jones and Nora Wilcox, in the kitchen cooking up delicious delectable bites and adding their southern wit. With everything going on it's surprising the Burruss-Tucker family had time to take a vacation from their busy schedules.

Gettyimages | Guillaume Casanova / 500px

The Royalton Blue Waters resort boasts of being one of Jamaica's best, and "promises guests a luxurious escape, surrounded by stylish architecture, a pristine beach, and soothing tropical beaches." The website for the resort goes on to mention the "new-generation all inclusive property" which makes this a great family friendly resort. This is perfect for the Burruss-Tucker brood who brought along their two youngest children. The couple spent time lounging by the water and enjoying the spa amenities during their stay.

Gettyimages | Roy Rochlin

While Burruss kept it cute in her one piece bathing suits and her covered bikini, the post-baby bounce back is real. She is glowing with her snatched waist and little angel in her arms. Her youngest daughter got to get in some swim time in the pool, a mile-marker for the baby. The family vacation is the first since Burruss gave birth. Burruss showed of her courage by hefting a crocodile around on her shoulders on the street, while the kids were exploring reptiles.

Gettyimages | Rodin Eckenroth

Husband Todd Tucker has been posting intense workouts to his Instagram this year. He's been debuting his hard work in the gym. He brought fans along on his mountain top hikes. Still his buff vacation bod took fans' breath away. The cute couple posted pictures by the beach and at the pool together and with their kids. Todd took a second to praise himself for his new physique. “Dad Body where? Lol Dad Body Dead! Let’s get it!” Can't wait to see how the couple tops this.

