'RHOA' Stars Kandi Burruss and Husband, Todd Tucker Family Vacation in Jamaica

Real Housewives of Atlanta captivates the world and draws them into the family, Georgia peach style. Long lasting couple Kandi Burruss and Husband Todd Tucker were heating up Jamaica on their vacation and flooded timelines with body goal pics. Married since 2014 with a total of 4 kids, two children together and two daughters from prior relationships, the couple is sill going strong in 2020. Aside from RHOA, Tucker owns his own production company and works on the TV One reality series Hollywood Divas.