Stars
Rihanna and Chris Brown at the Grammys

Chris Brown: Why He Didn’t Congratulate Rihanna On Her Birthday

Gettyimages | Christopher Polk
By Maurice Cassidy

Rihanna celebrated her 32nd birthday on Feb. 20, and though she’s believed to have received well wishes from her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown in the past, this year was different.

The “Forever” singer didn’t reach out to his former flame on her big day because sources say they no longer share a close friendship like they used to.

Even though Chris and Rihanna called it quits in 2013, the former couple were believed to have remained on good terms with one another, having shared many public encounters in recent years.

They Aren't Close Anymore

Chris Brown and Rihanna at an NBA game
Gettyimages | Victor Decolongon

But according to Hollywood Life, Brown’s priorities have changed now that he’s a father of two children, having just welcomed his son, Aeko, with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris in November 2019.

Sources tell the publication that there’s no tension between the two - they’ve both been occupied with their personal lives and simply lost contact with one another.

“Chris is really happy just doing his own thing and is focused on his kids, Ammika (Harris), and his career at the moment,” a source revealed.

Chris Is Focused On Fatherhood And Music

Chris Brown with daughter Royalty at the Grammys
Gettyimages | Emma McIntyre

“Chris is in a really good place in his life right now and he’s sure Rihanna is too. They’re living separate lives and it is what it is.”

It’s further explained that Chris chose not to congratulate Rihanna on her birthday because they aren’t close anymore, but if he was to see her in person, the “Run It” hitmaker knows there would be nothing but love from both ends.

Chris is currently said to be working on his tenth studio album, but there’s no release date set for the project just yet.

They Still Support One Another From A Distant

Rihanna and Chris Brown performing live
Gettyimages | Theo Wargo

And now that he’s a dad again, fans can only imagine how much the R&B singer must have on his plate as he makes the drastic adjustment to being a father-of-two.

“If they are in the same room, they will be cool and friendly with each other but they aren’t going to be in frequent contact and are not in contact for holidays or birthdays, it is just not the relationship and friendship they have anymore.”

“They both hope each other are doing well but they both have a million other things going on in their own lives and are in no way always thinking about each other. It’s just the way it is.”

Rihanna Is Rumored To Be Dating A$ap Rocky

Rihanna and A$ap Rocky at an event
Gettyimages | Samir Hussein

News of Chris Brown opting not to reach out to Rihanna on her birthday comes just weeks after the Bajan beauty was believed to have reconciled with on-off beau A$ap Rocky.

The pair had enjoyed multiple public outings together since Rihanna’s split from Arab billionaire Hassan Jameel was revealed last month.

It’s unclear whether Rih-Rih and A$ap are officially dating again, but according to Cosmopolitan, they’re certainly enjoying each other’s company.

As for a potential reconciliation between Chris and Rihanna, that seems rather unlikely at this point.

