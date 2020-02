Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris

Rihanna is inarguably one of the biggest names in the music industry that emerged in the 2000s. ‘Pon De Replay’ was among her first hits, and the singer and cultural icon captured the hearts and ears of fans around the globe. Her charisma is only describable as impeccable, while her voice infectious and the combination of attributes take credit for her success.

Rihanna has notably achieved a lot in her career, including Grammy Awards and some of her hits topping the billboard.