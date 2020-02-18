SEND US A TIP!CLICK OR 844.412.5278
Stars
Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey poses in a bikini

Rapper Future's Girlfriend Lori Harvey Stuns In String Bikini In Bahamas

Lori Harvey/Instagram
By Rebecca Cukier

Lori Harvey's jaw-dropping bikini body is back on the 'Gram. The 23-year-old model and girlfriend to rapper Future has been making headlines for jetting off on her second high-profile vacation of the year – January saw the model soak up the sun in Jamaica, with Lori now in Baha Mar, Bahamas.

Lori's current trip comes shortly after 36-year-old Future surprised Lori on Valentine's Day by filling her home with romantic red rose petals – keep scrolling for the insane display shared in a video from Lori.

Nailing Her Angles

Lori Harvey poses in a bikini
Lori Harvey/Instagram

Lori's Instagram stories showed her in a fresh bikini look. The brunette was looking drop-dead gorgeous as she filmed herself in selfie mode, showing off her model body in a tiny string two-piece in girly white, crimson, and orange shades.

Lori's halterneck two-piece was definitely a cleavage-flaunting one, but the finish was impeccably classy as Lori paired her swimwear with a matching sarong skirt. Her face was beautifully made up and contoured, although eyes may well have been a little further down.

The Bahamas Welcome Shot, But She's Now With Other Celebs

Lori Harvey in a sheer dress and bikini
Lori Harvey/Instagram

Lori marked her arrival in the Bahamas with a stunning oceanside shot of herself posing on wooden decking and in front of the sunny destination's crystal-blue waters. Lori had opted for a trendy way to showcase her curves, flaunting them in bikini mode, but with a sheer and multicolor dress.

While that post was a solo shot, the model is not alone out in the Bahamas. She's been joined by "Basketball Wives LA" alum Draya Michele, with Lori herself sharing a video of the 35-year-old in a string bikini at a pool party.

Future's V-Day Gesture Had Fans Wondering If He Wants Her Pregnant

Lori Harvey's home filled with roses
Lori Harvey/Instagram

Lori's Valentine's Day was a busy one. The star shared how her home looked as Future had filled the L.A. mansion with roses galore – the troubled multi-baby-daddy went the whole hog as he also included lit candles, plus a giant, heart-shaped board made of roses.

Fans commenting on Lori's video of her rose-filled home mostly queried how on earth she'd clear the whole thing up, but Lori also found herself warned that Future might be trying to get her pregnant.

Future currently has six kids from five different baby mommas. He's also facing multiple paternity lawsuits.

Hit-And-Run Arrest, But Still Hit Up Jamaica With Her Squad

Lori Harvey and friends in bikinis
Lori Harvey/Instagram

January saw Lori arrested on a hit-and-run charge and charged with 2 misdemeanors after she attempted to flee the scene of a car accident back in 2019.

Despite the legal issues, Lori managed to spend January in party mode as Future flew her out to Jamaica by private jet. Lori's sizzling bikini snaps from the vacation showed it to be a squad deal as she was joined by 22-year-old model Jordyn Woods, singer Normani, plus social media faces including Amaya Colon.

