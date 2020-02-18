Rapper Future's Girlfriend Lori Harvey Stuns In String Bikini In Bahamas

Lori Harvey/Instagram

Lori Harvey's jaw-dropping bikini body is back on the 'Gram. The 23-year-old model and girlfriend to rapper Future has been making headlines for jetting off on her second high-profile vacation of the year – January saw the model soak up the sun in Jamaica, with Lori now in Baha Mar, Bahamas.

Lori's current trip comes shortly after 36-year-old Future surprised Lori on Valentine's Day by filling her home with romantic red rose petals – keep scrolling for the insane display shared in a video from Lori.