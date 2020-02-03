Could Rihanna Be The Next Super Bowl Halftime Show Headliner

As Shakira and J.Lo get ready to hit the halftime stage another beloved performer is on America’s mind. Where oh where is our Queen Rihanna? All members of the “Navy” agree unanimously that Rihanna does deserve as much free time to live her absolute best life and stunt endlessly on the gram, but where is that new album she has hidden in a lock box? It feels as if every day that passes the world gets darker and the weather gets colder without this obvious banger of a record Rihanna is depriving the universe of.