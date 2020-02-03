Could Rihanna Be The Next Super Bowl Halftime Show Headliner

Giphy

Now, Rihanna knows the profound level of desperation her fans are at to have the airways bumping whatever future classics she has recorded in these last few years. Is her perfectionist attitude the reasoning for this, or does music not give her that rush it did initially. If any one of us had a multi-million dollar brand we wouldn't be in a rush to promote an album ethier. Not to mention putting on a grueling never-ending tour. The idea is that musicians should feel lucky for the privileges that derive from being famous, but what about the not so fun aspects.