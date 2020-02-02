SEND US A TIP!CLICK OR 844.412.5278
News
Rihanna
Rihanna

Rihanna Hanging Out With ASAP Rocky: Romance Rumors Build Up After Her Breakup With Hassan Jameel

Gettyimages | Kevin Mazur
By Alan Blake

After the news of Rihanna’s split with Hassan Jameel, the singer was later spotted hanging out with A$AP Rocky at the Yams Day Benefit Concert. Their appearance at the January 17 event in New York City has since sparked rumors that the two could be dating. The ‘Rude Boy’ singer appeared relaxed as she laughed and joked around with the rapper. She seemingly was enjoying her singlehood with the rapper, although her move caused their dating speculations. Rihanna stylishly stunned in an oversized coat, which had chic faux fur lining.

Singer Rihanna
Rihanna Is Not Interested in a Serious Relationship

Rapper ASAP Rocky
Gettyimages | Daniele Venturelli

Hollywoodlife has, however, learned from a source that the two have always had a great relationship, although it was more of a friendship. It was not the first time they were hanging out together, and the two always seem to have a great time whenever they are together. The source revealed that Rihanna is currently single and not seeing anyone and neither is she interested in being in a serious relationship. Drake, who happens to be one of Rihanna’s exes, was also in attendance. He shared on Instagram, a photo walking along with Rocky.

What Became of Rihanna and Jameel

Singer Rihanna
Gettyimages | Robert Kamau

In January, reports spread to confirm that Rihanna and Jameel had called it quits to their relationship. According to instyle.com, the two were not a perfect match for each other. Jameel’s life was too different from Rihanna’s, and this made keeping the relationship working quite challenging. Jameel is a Saudi Arabian billionaire businessman who dated the pop star for three years. The two had managed to keep their relationship calm, despite their status. Speaking in a Vogue interview, the 31 year old Rihanna broke the news of their split and claimed she was happy about it.

Hassan Jameel
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Abdul_Latif_Jameel_Commons_Photograph12.jpg

Rihanna is a thriving beauty mogul and has thousands of potential suitors. Her relationship with Jameel had been through a lot of pressure from the billionaire’s family. The duo loved each other, although there were challenges concerning her image, and Jameel’s family wanted him to have a traditional and reserved relationship. The family regards Rihanna as stunningly beautiful, although they wanted her to become more reserved and tame. A source close to the singer revealed, adding that neither of them wished to break up.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Relationship

Rihanna
Gettyimages | Samir Hussein

Rocky and Rihanna have been spotted for several instances, at one time even kissing. They had previously shared photos of them at the British Fashion Awards in 2019 after their 2018 rumors emerged following Rihanna’s attendance at Rocky’s Sweden concert. Their biggest stir was perhaps in 2013 while they were filming a video for the ‘Fashion Killa’ song. Although Rihanna claims she is not looking for a man, a look into her past dating history demonstrates the kind of a man who could win her heart next. She has had relationships with the music star Chris Brown and rapper Drake.

