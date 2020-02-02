Rihanna Hanging Out With ASAP Rocky: Romance Rumors Build Up After Her Breakup With Hassan Jameel

After the news of Rihanna’s split with Hassan Jameel, the singer was later spotted hanging out with A$AP Rocky at the Yams Day Benefit Concert. Their appearance at the January 17 event in New York City has since sparked rumors that the two could be dating. The ‘Rude Boy’ singer appeared relaxed as she laughed and joked around with the rapper. She seemingly was enjoying her singlehood with the rapper, although her move caused their dating speculations. Rihanna stylishly stunned in an oversized coat, which had chic faux fur lining.