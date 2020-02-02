Rihanna Hanging Out With ASAP Rocky: Romance Rumors Build Up After Her Breakup With Hassan Jameel

Gettyimages | Daniele Venturelli

Hollywoodlife has, however, learned from a source that the two have always had a great relationship, although it was more of a friendship. It was not the first time they were hanging out together, and the two always seem to have a great time whenever they are together. The source revealed that Rihanna is currently single and not seeing anyone and neither is she interested in being in a serious relationship. Drake, who happens to be one of Rihanna’s exes, was also in attendance. He shared on Instagram, a photo walking along with Rocky.