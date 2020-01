Gettyimages | Christopher Polk

Following the news of Rihanna’s recent split from Arab billionaire Hassan Jameel, it looks as if Chris Brown might be trying to rekindle his old flame with the Bajan beauty.

The 30-year-old “Loyal” hitmaker took to his official Instagram page on Monday when he admitted that he’s still in love with one of his ex-girlfriends, but who could he possibly be talking about? Fans were quick to chime in, with many assuming Chris was talking about Rih-Rih, who recently split from Jameel.