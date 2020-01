Gettyimages | Samir Hussein

When you live your life in the public eye relationships aren't easy. For singer, model, entrepreneur-extraordinaire Rihanna life in the limelight has always come at a price for her love life.

People just can't seem to stay out of the starlet's business and this time it may have caused her and ex-boyfriend Hassan Jameel to call it quits. Rumor has it that pressure from his family rooted in their desire to welcome a low key and more traditional belle into the family may be the culprit.