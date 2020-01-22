Rihanna's Reggae-Inspired Album 'R9' Is Almost Complete

Rihanna's much-anticipated ninth studio album 'R9' is set to release some time this year and fans eagerly await more details. The multi-platinum singer and Fenty Beauty cosmetics mogul announced back in October 2019 that she had been in the studio working on a reggae-inspired masterpiece. Rihanna has been busy managing her many entrepreneurial ventures including Fenty Beauty, lingerie line Savage X Fenty, and luxury brand Fenty. Now, the Rihanna Navy is abuzz about when she will finally break her four-year musical silence to once again grace airwaves and the stage.