Rihanna's Reggae-Inspired Album 'R9' Is Almost Complete

Gettyimages | Alberto E. Rodriguez

Reggae star Shaggy took to the media to share that despite his desire to be featured on the reggae-infused R9 Album, fans would not be hearing this collaboration. Shaggy claims that Rihanna and her team "wanted him to audition." This added fuel to the fire after Rihanna released a statement to clear up these claims. A representative from her team stated to the media that:

“after Rihanna had already gathered all the material for the album, Shaggy contacted her asking to be a part of the album. She explained to him that the album was pretty much completed and they were just working on mixing, mastering and deciding which songs to actually use. However, she invited him to submit some materials so she could see if it fits with the flow of the album. That was by no means asking for an audition, it was more going out of her way to get him on the album.”

The message is clear: Rihanna is busy trying to get this album ready for the ears of her fans.