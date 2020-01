Giphy

And as far as Rihanna is concerned she's happy they've moved on, because she has as well.

“She is happy that they figured out to be on the same page, but at the end of the day she is worrying about herself and her career and not putting much more focus than needed on Chris and Drake’s situation. But again she is happy that they are cool at least,” the source continued.

Looks like they've all moved forward. Now if only Rihanna can move forward and give her fans the music they've been waiting for all 2019.